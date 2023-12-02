A superstar has arrived, and how. From Brahmastra to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and now Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has been delivering good to very good to excellent opening numbers on a consistent note now. Even prior to this he had delivered huge with Sanju which had crossed the 30 crores mark on its very first day. Well, now Animal has done the unthinkable, what with the film going past Ranbir’s Brahmastra by almost 30 crores. While the sci-fi fantasy mythological film had betted 37 crores, his family action drama has marched way ahead at 63.80 crores!

This is one of the hugest jumps that an actor has got from his last big opener to the latest, and that too while playing in the big arena. Ever since the release of Jawan which was more than three months ago, Bollywood had been hunting for a really big opener.

Yes, Tiger 3 had started well but then a blockbuster number was missing. That has happened now with Ranbir Kapoor delivering huge, and now rest assured there is a bumper weekend ahead of it as well.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the Top 10 opening days for Ranbir Kapoor:

Animal – 63.80 crores Brahmastra – 37 crores Sanju – 34.74 crores Besharam – 21.56 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.30 crores Rockstar – 11 crores Tamasha – 10.87 crores Raajneeti – 10.50 crores

With Animal finding its way right at the top of the list, Ranbir Kapoor‘s Roy [10.40 crores] has moved out of the Top-10. Each of his 10 biggies has been a double digit opener and barring Rajneeti, he has been a solo lead in each of these films. The stakes have gone really high up for the actor and now a film of his will arrive with even bigger expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office: Beats Rajinikanth-Led 2.0’s 63 Crores To Register 8th Highest Day 1 Collection In Indian History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News