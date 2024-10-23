Pushpa Part 2: The Rule Faces New Delays—How Will This Impact Its Release and Box Office Prospects?

Fans eagerly waiting for Pushpa: Part 2—The Rule will have to hold on a bit longer. Initially, the movie was expected to release in August or September during a long weekend, which would have been ideal for a big box office opening. However, the team missed that window, and the new release date was announced as December 6th a few days back.

However, with just 40 days left until release, Sukumar is reportedly still busy shooting the film. Being known for taking production work until the last minute could impact post-production, predominantly the VFX quality. The climax of the first Pushpa film faced criticism for poor VFX, resulting from delayed shooting. Despite this, Pushpa became a blockbuster, thanks to its strong content and Allu Arjun‘s stellar performance. Perhaps Sukumar is betting on the film’s content this time as well. Reports suggest that a few talkie portions and an item song are yet to be filmed, with these expected to be shot in November. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly being considered for this particular song, though an official announcement is still pending.

The much-anticipated sequel, starring Allu Arjun, has high expectations to live up to. Reports suggest that the movie has a global breakeven target of around ₹1200 crore, meaning it needs to surpass the collections of RRR and KGF Chapter 2 to earn profits for the buyers. Pushpa 2 will need massive success in India and abroad to reach this breakeven point.

Adding to the buzz, the Pushpa 2 team aims for the film to make history by becoming the first Indian movie to enter the ₹300 crore club on its first day at the global box office. If it achieves this milestone, it will break previous records and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema.

However, with the December release date and these shooting delays, many are questioning whether the timing will affect the movie’s box office performance. December is typically a competitive month, and it’s still being determined if it will give Pushpa 2 the same advantage that a long weekend in August or September might have provided.

