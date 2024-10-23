Prabhas led Salaar was one of the most successful films of 2023. Director Prashanth Neel has now dropped a bomb on Darling’s birthday as he commences shooting for the sequel. The much-anticipated Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam has gone on the floors and below are all the exciting details you need.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Box Office Collection

The first part of the franchise was made on a staggering budget of 350 crores. Released in December 2023, the Telugu action thriller minted 407 crores at the Indian box office. It wasn’t a hit affair, but it managed to gain the success verdict. Talking about the worldwide figures, Prabhas starrer grossed 615.26 crores gross.

Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam goes on floors!

After the success of the original film, there remained a lot of excitement about the sequel. After taking some time off for his birthday celebrations, Prabhas has commenced the shoot for Salaar Part 2. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also reprised his role, further expanding the gripping narrative established in the first installment.

The first shooting schedule is 20 days long and will include some high-octane action sequences. Salaar 2 picks up where the first film left off, diving deeper into the intricate world of power struggles, revenge, and redemption. The storyline promises to explore the characters’ motivations and the consequences of their actions, showcasing a gripping tale that combines intense drama with adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Salaar 2 Cast

While Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumar have reprised their iconic roles, there remains no confirmation about the supporting characters in the film. As per rumors, Shruti Haasan will also be reprising her role as Aadhya.

Salaar Re-Release in the USA

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has re-released Salaar in the US. In advance sale, the epic action thriller minted $3,607 from 91 locations. There remains a lot of buzz around the special shows, and the footfall will get better with the latest news about the sequel.

Salaar 2 is produced by produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

