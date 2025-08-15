Spoiler Alert: The following article reveals major plot points from the climax of Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has finally made its way to the big screen on August 14, 2025. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience. But as the final scene played out, many moviegoers walked out of theatres with one burning question – is Coolie 2 on the way? The ending has planted enough seeds to make fans wonder if another chapter is on the horizon. Let’s break down everything we know so far.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Clears The Air About Coolie’s LCU Ties Rumor

Just before Coolie hit the big screen, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media to share a heartfelt message. He thanked every cast member, including Nagarjuna, Soubin Sahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan, as well as the technical team and producers who helped bring the vision to life.

Lokesh also expressed gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support over the years. He told fans that Coolie was theirs to enjoy and urged them to watch it in theatres without revealing spoilers. The most significant part of his note was his clarification that Coolie is a standalone film made exclusively for Rajinikanth. This confirmed that it is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which connects films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Coolie: A Climax That Sparks Speculation

Talk about a possible sequel gained momentum after music director Anirudh Ravichander shared his thoughts at an event organized by Spotify in Mumbai. Reflecting on his one and a half years of work on Coolie, he called the experience magical and said he hoped Coolie 2 could happen. This simple wish made fans even more curious.

The film’s climax adds to the speculation. In the final moments, Aamir Khan’s character Daaha approaches Rajinikanth’s Deva, asking for help to take his revenge. The person whom Daaha wants to take revenge on has not been disclosed in the movie. Daaha even warns Deva that he might have to return to India to get him if necessary. In his signature style, Deva replies that perhaps he might be the one to come looking for Daaha abroad.

After this exchange, the film moved to an emotional father-daughter moment, ending the story without any post-credit scene. This little interaction between Deva and Daaha kept fans wondering if a sequel might still be possible.

For now, there is no official confirmation about Coolie 2. Whether it becomes reality will depend on factors like audience demand, the director’s interest, and the film’s overall reception.

Check out the trailer of Coolie below:

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Coolie: Does Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action-Thriller Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News