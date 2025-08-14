Rajinikanth’s Coolie has opened to a mixed bag of reviews at the box office and on the opening day, the film has earned as per our early predictions. Earlier Koimoi predicted that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s biggie might open in the range of 63 – 67 crore at the box office and the same has happened on August 14, Thursday!

Rajinikanth Surely Missed The Top 10!

While the final numbers are yet to arrive, the early estimates clearly suggest that Rajinikanth has failed to enter the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. The tenth spot is owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which opened at 75 crore, and Rajinikanth has missed this figure by a good margin of 8 – 10 crore!

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Early Estimate

As per the early estimate, Coolie has earned in the range of 65 – 66 crore on the opening day, bringing the biggest Tamil opening of 2025. Rajinikanth has surpassed, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly which was the biggest Tamil opener of 2025 with a collection of 29.25 crore at the box office.

Rajinikanth Brings His Biggest Opening!

Rajinikanth has surpassed his 6-year-old record of the biggest opening of his career. With Coolie, he has surpassed his previous best opening which was 2.0’s 60.25 crore. However, it failed to surpass Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s top opening and the spot is still owned by Leo’s 66 crore!

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Occupancy!

On the opening day, Coolie managed to register an occupancy of 86.9% in the theaters. In fact, the film started on a roaring note with an occupancy of 81.9% in the morning shows for the Tamil version, which jumped to 94.3% occupancy during the night, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film, Coolie The Powerhouse, registered an occupancy of 35.6% with 55% occupancy for the night shows. The official numbers for the Hindi version are awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

