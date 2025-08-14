Rajinikanth’s latest action-drama, Coolie, has finally hit the big screens. The actor steps into the shoes of Deva, a man whose peaceful life takes a dangerous turn when crime, betrayal, and long-buried secrets collide. The film blends high-octane action with strong emotional drama.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has been produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the cast also features Nagarjuna as Simon, Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Aamir Khan as Daaha. Other notable names include Upendra, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, and Kanna Ravi, among others.

A special appearance by Aamir Khan adds further depth to the story. With the movie having just begun its theatrical run, audiences are eager to know the storyline. If you’re curious about how Coolie ends, scroll down to find out.

(Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for Coolie movie.)

Who killed Dayal’s beloved friend Rajasekar?

The story begins at a busy harbour where gold smuggling is in full swing. Simon runs the entire operation with the help of his trusted aide Dayal. Far from this dangerous world, Devaraj, known as Deva, lives peacefully in his Old Mansion. His calm life changes when he hears that his close friend Rajasekar has passed away.

Deva goes to Rajasekar’s home to attend the last rites, but Rajasekar’s daughter Preethi refuses to let him offer flowers to her father. Initially, Deva is told that Rajasekar died of a heart attack, but a doubtful post-mortem report tells a different story. Deva realises his friend was murdered.

As Deva digs deeper, he learns that Rajasekar had invented a dangerous machine that could turn animal remains into ashes in seconds. The authorities rejected the patent and seized the device. Simon heard about the invention and kidnapped Rajasekar and Preethi, forcing Rajasekar to work for him.

Later, when Simon found out that Preethi could also operate the machine, he sent goons after her, only to have Deva step in and save her. Both Deva and Preethi started working under Simon through Dayal’s orders.

The game changes when Simon finds out that Dayal is not who he seems. He is actually a police constable secretly working against Simon. In a fit of rage, Simon attacks Dayal and leaves him for dead, ordering Deva to dispose of the body. But while burying him, Deva realises Dayal is still alive. Believing Dayal to be an honest man, Deva spares him. This decision comes back to haunt him when he later learns that it was Dayal who had arranged Rajasekar’s murder.

Dayal, now fully in control, takes Preethi with him and uses her as leverage to make Deva work for him at the harbour.

Is Deva Able to Save Preethi From Dayal?

While working under Dayal’s thumb, Deva finds a way to fight back. He learns that Dayal has a personal weakness, Kalyani, an undercover officer like him who has also compromised her duties for money. Deva manages to capture Kalyani and demands Preethi’s release.

Meanwhile, Simon is away on a business trip abroad. Dayal takes advantage and kills Simon’s son during a video call with Simon, framing Deva for the crime. Soon before, Simon’s men capture both Preethi and Kalyani. The situation turns tense, but Preethi finds a lifeline. She manages to call on an old telephone at Deva’s Mansion. On the call, she recites a Coolie number that was told by her father, Rajasekar. This number was Deva’s coolie number from his early days.

Earlier in the story, Rajasekar’s friend tells Deva that if anyone ever calls and recites the number, it means that person is Deva’s child. The moment he hears it; Deva realises the truth: Preethi is his daughter.

Fueled by this revelation, Deva launches an all-out attack to rescue her. He kills Simon after an epic fight. During the confrontation, Deva also tells Simon that he was the one behind the death of Simon’s father. Finally, he reunites with Preethi, but fate has another twist in store.

After killing Simon, Deva and his men destroyed the harbour as they came to know that Simon was killing the working labourers only to sell their hearts to foreign clients. And this whole trafficking business is done alongside the gold smuggling. As they prepare to leave the harbour, Daaha’s men surround them. Daaha, one of the powerful men. He recognises Deva as the legendary union leader from thirty years ago. Instead of killing him, Daaha offers Deva a place in his force. At the same time, Dayal is also captured by Daaha’s men.

In a chilling act of justice, Deva throws Dayal into a big pit. Even after knowing Preethi is his daughter, he does not tell her. Perhaps he believes that revealing the truth would tie her life to his dangerous past, and he wants her to have the chance at a normal, peaceful future.

The final moments are filled with quiet pain. Preethi leaves with her sisters, believing Deva is only her protector. She does not know that the man watching her go is her father.

