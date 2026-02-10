Ram Charan and Genelia’s cult classic Orange re-released in the theaters this Valentine’s week, and the love is even stronger this time! The film proves that some love stories truly are magical! In a rare box office achievement, the 2026 re-release of this romantic drama surpassed the lifetime ticket sales of its own re-release last year on Valentine’s Day!

Ram Charan Beats Ram Charan!

Talk about competing with yourself! During its 2025 re-release, the same film managed to register a lifetime total sales of 58K tickets on BMS with the re-release on Valentine’s weekend. Fast forward to 2026, and the romantic drama zoomed past that number with its re-release! Ram Charan has technically destroyed his own record sales!

Orange Re-Release Ticket Sales On BMS

Orange, with its pre-sales, hit a total of 29.98K sold tickets on BMS. The total ticket sales of the film on BMS with the 2026 re-release stand at 59.42K. This proves that the demand for this Harris Jayaraj musical remains evergreen during Valentine’s week.

Misses To Enter The Top 10

The film has closed the curtains for its re-release and failed to climb the ladder of the most successful Telugu re-releases of all time. It settled below Shiva‘s 60K ticket sales and Mr Perfect’s 61K ticket sales. The film needed a total ticket sales of 72K to surpass the tenth-highest-selling Telugu re-release on BMS – Oye!

Check out the top 10 lifetime ticket sales of the Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Baahubali The Epic: 834K Khaleja | Murari: 258K Gabbar Singh: 210K Businessman: 190K Arya 2: 179K Athadu: 151K Salaar: 137K SVSC: 128K Indra: 85K Oye: 72K

Orange Re-Release BMS Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 29.98K

Saturday, February 7: 19.43K

Sunday, February 8: 10.01K

Total: 59.42K

