After SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Epic, another Tollywood classic has re-released in theatres. Yes, we’re talking about Shiva, starring Nagarjuna in the lead role. Although it’s a cult classic, expectations were low for its re-run, but in reality, it has surprised everyone by pulling off a strong start at the worldwide box office. Globally, it has comfortably gone past the 2 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Telugu crime action film was originally released on October 5, 1989. It marked the directorial debut of the legendary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Back in the day, it received positive reviews from critics, with praise for various aspects of the film. Be it the concept, performances, direction, or technical departments, critics hailed it. Even among the audience, it received highly positive word of mouth.

Shiva re-releases in theaters after three and a half decades

After tasting solid critical and commercial success during the original run, Shiva became a cult classic over the years. Now, 36 years later, the film has re-released in theatres and Nagarjuna fans are lapping up the opportunity. For those who don’t know, the Tollywood classic has been remastered in a 4K version, and its sound quality has been enhanced using artificial intelligence.

How much did Shiva re-release earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

Since Shiva is an old film, trade experts didn’t expect it to score much, but its re-release has surprised everyone by earning around 2.5 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. Yes, you read that right! The film has comfortably crossed the 2 crore mark on its opening day. Out of this, the North American territory has contributed a solid $18.3K.

None other than Annapurna Studios (one of the producers of the film) shared an official update about the opening day collection. With such a collection, the crime action entertainer has registered the biggest re-release opening for Nagarjuna.

In the past, Nagarjuna’s re-releases had managed to score low numbers, but this time, he has made a strong mark. Let’s see how it fares over the weekend.

