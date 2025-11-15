Predator: Badlands, the seventh installment in the Predator franchise, has wrapped up its first week in theaters on an impressive note and already ranks among the top 40 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (Box Office Mojo). Along with earning strong reviews from both critics and audiences, Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi action film has outperformed initial box office projections.

The movie has crossed the $50 million mark domestically and, with its international haul combined, now stands at $92.6 million worldwide. As it inches closer to the $100 million milestone, here’s a look at how much more Predator: Badlands needs to earn to break even at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands – Earnings & Budget

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $53.3 million

International: $39.2 million

Worldwide: $92.5 million

With an estimated production budget of $105 million (via Variety), Predator: Badlands stands as the most expensive film in the Predator franchise to date. Applying the standard 2.5x multiplier rule for break-even calculations, the movie needs to earn approximately $262.5 million worldwide to recover its costs. This means it still requires around $170 million more to cross its break-even threshold. If the film maintains its current momentum and strong word-of-mouth continues, it is well-positioned to break even before moving into profitable territory.

Predator: Badlands vs Predator Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how every film in the Predator franchise has performed at the global box office.

Predator (1987): $59.7 million Predator 2 (1990): $30.7 million Alien vs. Predator (2004): $177.4 million Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): $130.3 million Predators (2010): $127.2 million The Predator (2018): $160.5 million

As the numbers indicate, Predator: Badlands has already surpassed the first two entries in the franchise. However, it is still trailing the next four installments by approximately $84.9 million, $37.8 million, $34.7 million, and $68 million, respectively. If the film maintains its current pace, it is projected to overtake all previous entries and potentially emerge as the highest-grossing Predator film by the end of its theatrical run.

Predator: Badlands – Story & Cast

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

