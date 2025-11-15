After OG, everyone is looking forward to Akhanda 2. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the film is the next big release of Tollywood. Considering the sequel factor and the star power of Balayya, the film has huge potential and is expected to break records. At the North American box office, it is expected to start its run on a solid note and deliver a career-best premiere collection for Balayya. But will it be able to enter the top 10 premieres of Tollywood? Let’s discuss it below!

Since Akhanda was a big success, expectations for the sequel are high. Ever since the announcement was made, there has been huge excitement among fans, and even among neutral audiences, there’s anticipation for the upcoming magnum opus. In the North American territory (the USA and Canada), especially the USA, the film is enjoying good buzz among the Telugu diaspora. So, a solid start is on the cards.

Akhanda 2’s pre-sales open to a decent response at the North American box office

While Akhanda 2 is scheduled to release on December 5, premieres will take place on December 4. The advance booking for the premiere shows has already started, and the response has been decent so far. As of 4 pm IST, the magnum opus has sold 1,442 tickets in the USA so far, according to Venky Box Office. It equals a collection of $41.8K (37.07 lakh).

With almost three weeks to go, Akhanda 2 is expected to pick up the pace in the following days, especially after the trailer release. Additionally, with more shows being added, a significant turnaround is expected in the coming days.

Will Akhanda 2 join the top 10 Telugu premieres?

Considering all the hype, the Akhanda sequel is aiming for a premiere collection of over $1 million at the North American box office, thus becoming Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first film to achieve this feat. However, breaking into the top 10 Telugu premieres of all time is a challenge.

To join the list, the upcoming Tollywood magnum opus will need to beat Baahubali’s $1.37 million. If the trailer turns out to be good, Balayya’s biggie could beat Baahubali with the support of strong pre-sales.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood premieres in North America:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.5 million Pushpa 2 – $3.34 million OG – $3.13 million Devara – $2.85 million Salaar – $2.6 million Baahubali 2 – $2.45 million Agnyaathavaasi – $1.52 million Guntur Kaaram – $1.42 million Baahubali – $1.37 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Girlfriend North America Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Is A Success, Makes Close To $200K Profit In First Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News