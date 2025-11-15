The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles, might have underperformed in India, but overseas, it has performed well so far. In North America (USA and Canada), which is the biggest territory for Tollywood movies, the latest Telugu romantic drama has turned out to be a successful venture in the opening week itself. In the long run, it is expected to yield solid overflows for distributors. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The romantic drama is making waves on social media due to its powerful concept and performances. It has sparked discussions among the audience, and the majority have given a thumbs up. This has also impacted the film’s run internationally, especially in the North American territory, which has a considerable population of the Telugu diaspora.

How much did The Girlfriend earn at the North American box office?

The Girlfriend started its run decently by scoring $144K on the opening day, which comprised of $47K from premieres. Due to favorable reactions, it maintained good momentum even after the opening weekend, and by the end of the 7-day opening week, it amassed $598K at the North American box office.

Becomes a clean success in the first week!

For those who don’t know, the theatrical rights of The Girlfriend were sold at a very controlled price. Due to this, it had a breakeven target of $400K, as per Venky Box Office. As we can see, the film has earned $598K in 7 days, thus making it a profitable venture for distributors. After achieving breakeven, the romantic drama has made a profit of $198K in its first week, and it is expected to mint more moolah in the coming days.

Underperforms at the Indian box office

Made on a reported budget of around 42 crores, the Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty starrer has earned just 12.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 8 days, as per Sacnilk. To enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag, it must earn 42 crore net, which looks impossible considering its current trend.

