Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, is nearing its conclusion. After spending six weeks in theaters, the Kannada magnum opus is showing signs of exhaustion, but there’s no need to worry, as it has done its job. Despite being the most expensive Kannada film to date, it has amassed solid box office returns and emerged as a massive hit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 44!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office in 44 days?

Riding high on positive word of mouth, the magnum opus enjoyed a glorious run, but now, it has almost ended its theatrical run. Speaking about the latest collection update, it earned around 21 lakh on its seventh Friday, day 44, in India. Such a slow pace clearly shows that the film will stay in theaters for just one more week and then conclude its run.

Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 619.77 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the domestic collection is 731.32 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned around 111 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 44-day worldwide box office collection stands at 842.32 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 619.77 crores

India gross – 731.32 crores

Overseas gross – 111 crores

Worldwide gross – 842.32 crores

To miss one important milestone

Made on a reported budget of 125 crores, Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as a massive hit, breaking several pre-existing records. However, it will miss out on one major milestone, despite being close to it. As mentioned above, the magnum opus has earned 842.32 crore gross globally. While the target of the 850 crore milestone appears close from the current position, the film is unlikely to reach its target and will likely wrap up below 846 crores.

Nonetheless, the Rishab Shetty starrer is a historic success and is the only Kannada film after KGF Chapter 2 to cross the 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Poised To Be Dhanush’s Biggest Bollywood Opener, Beating His 11-Year-Old Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News