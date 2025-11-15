Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae has finally surpassed his father at the box office, and no one expected him to deliver one of the best horror thrillers of the year, which is creating a stir at the box office. In 15 days, the film is very close to the 40 crore mark in India and 80 crore mark worldwide.

Pranav Mohanlal Surpasses Hridayapoorvam Globally!

Pranav Mohanlal’s film stands at a gross collection of 78.22 crore worldwide, and it is now the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office in 2025. Hridayapoorvam now stands at number 5 with a gross collection of 76.59 crore.

Dies Irae Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the second Friday, November 14, Dies Irae earned 52 lakh at the box office, a steady hold from the previous day, which earned almost the same amount! It would be interesting to see if the film jumps yet again over the second weekend.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 26.45 crore

Week 2: 11.1 crore

Day 15: 52 lakh*

Total: 38.07 crore*

Is Dies Irae A Hit At The Box Office?

Mounted on a budget of 24 crore, Dies Irae is still not a hit at the box office. The horror thriller has churned out a profit of 58.6% at the box office. It is still almost 10 crore away from claiming a hit verdict for itself at the box office.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2025 (Worldwide Gross Collections).

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra : 304.92 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Dies Irae: 78.22 crore* (after 15 days) Hridayapoorvam: 76.59 crore

Dies Irae Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the horror thriller after 15 days.

India Net Collection: 38.07 crore*

India Gross Collection: 44.92 crore*

Budget: 24 crore

Profit: 14.07 crore

ROI%: 58.63%

Overseas Gross Collection: 33.3 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 78.22 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

