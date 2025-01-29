Akkineni Nagarjuna is known for his timeless charm. He continues to look young despite his age. His career is close to reaching 100 films. He remains as successful as ever. Many actors slow down with age. But Nagarjuna looks more attractive with time.

However, he missed a big opportunity in his film career. He missed out on a classic Telugu film that became one of the biggest blockbusters in South Indian cinema. In 2000, Nagarjuna was first offered the lead role in Venkatesh starrer Kalisundam Raa. The film later became a huge hit. Suresh Productions produced it, and Uday Shankar directed the movie.

Kalisundam Raa collected ₹25 crores at the box office, which is equivalent to nearly ₹600-700 crores in today’s value. Despite this, Nagarjuna rejected the role. Instead, Venkatesh acted in the movie, and Simran played the female lead. No one expected Kalisundam Raa to become such a huge success. It became a milestone film in the family drama genre. At that time, Nagarjuna was busy with other projects and had rejected the role. He did not know that Kalisundam Raa would make history.

Now, his career is still going strong. He is listening to many scripts for his 100th film, Kubera, and wants it to be unforgettable. His fans are excited to see his next movie.

Kubera stars Dhanush in the lead actress role. Sekhar Kammula directs it, and Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao, under Amigos Creations, produce it. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. The film stars Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna and Dalip Tahil.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay Creates History, Beats Thug Life To Clock Highest Overseas Theatrical Rights?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News