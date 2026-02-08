After a big disappointment with Aghathiyaa in 2025, Jiiva has very well redeemed himself at the box office. His 2025 Tamil political satire, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, is a super-hit! It is close to minting 200% profits in India, but will miss a major worldwide feat in its lifetime. Scroll below for the day 24 update.

Set to clock the 30 crore mark in India!

Nithish Sahadev‘s directorial has entered its fourth week in theatres. According to Sacnilk, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil collected 13 lakh on day 24. It witnessed a 62.5% jump in collection, thanks to the Saturday boost.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached 29.72 crore after 24 days. Today, Jiiva’s film will witness another good day and get closer to the 30 crore mark. The end is near, but hopefully, with a stable run during the weekdays, it will achieve the milestone before concluding its theatrical journey.

It is also to be noted that Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made on a reported budget of 10 crore. Along with clocking the 30 crore milestone, it will also cross 200% in profits!

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crore

Week 2 – 7.34 crore

Week 3 – 2.42 crore

Day 23 – 8 lakh

Day 24 – 13 lakh

Total – 29.72 crore

Will unfortunately miss a big worldwide feat!

At the overseas box office, the 2026 Tamil political satire has amassed 3.2 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil surges to 38.26 crore. Unfortunately, it will not be able to cover the gap of 1.74 crore and touch the 40 crore feat!

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Summary Day 24

Budget – 10 crore

India net – 29.72 crore

ROI – 19.51 crore

ROI% – 197.2%

India gross – 35.06 crore

Overseas gross – 3.2 crore

Worldwide gross – 38.26 crore

Verdict – Super Hit

