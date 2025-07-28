Malayalam cinema witnessed its 13th profitable film at the box office as Anaswara Rajan’s Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal ended its theatrical run and earned a net collection of 13.58 crore in India. The film was released in the theaters on June 13, 2025, and it faced a theatrical clash with Ronth.

Anaswara Rajan VS Roshan Mathew: Who Won The Clash!

Anaswara Rajan’s film earned 13.58 crore at the box office, 106% higher than Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan’s Ronth which earned only 6.58 crore at the box office. The funeral comedy, churned out more profit than Roshan Mathew’s thriller as well.

Is Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal A Hit At The Box Office?

Mounted on a budget of 10 crore, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal recovered its entire budget, but the film could not attain a hit verdict for itself. In fact, it is far away from the hit verdict at the box office. The funeral comedy needed a total of 20 crore net collection in India to be called a hit!

13th Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025 – Axes Thudarum!

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is the 13th Malayalam film in 2025 that churned out a profit at the box office. In fact, Anaswara Rajan’s film surpassed Thudarum‘s profit. Mohanlal’s film, with a budget of 90 crore, churned out a profit of 35.52%. Meanwhile, Anaswara Rajan’s funeral comedy surpassed Mohanlal’s biggie by a whisker!

Directed by S Vipin the funeral comedy is rated 7 on IMDb. Streaming rights for the film are secure with Manorama Max, but its OTT arrival date is yet not decided.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Box Office Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the thriller at the box office after 45 days.

India Net Collection: 13.58 crore

India Gross Collection: 16.02 crore

Budget: 10 crore

Profit: 3.58 crore

Returns On Investment: 35.8%

