Wardrobe malfunctions are part and parcel of life – but if you are a celebrity, the incident can and will grab headlines. Almost every celeb in the world has fallen prey to several wardrobe malfunctions, and Taylor Swift is no different. Taylor accidentally flashed her undies while performing in a lovely blue dress at a concert in 2011; today, we bring you another similar incident from 2018.

This time though, it wasn’t Ms Swift showing off her undergarments but unzipping herself while on stage. Scroll below to know about the incident and watch the clip of her accidentally undoing her ensemble’s zip on stage.

In 2018, while performing at a concert in Australia, Taylor Swift suffered an on-stage snafu when she accidentally unzipped her bodysuit. The incident occurred when the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer transitioned from one outfit to another to perform her song ‘King of My Heart.’ The singer unzipped her black unitard with gold symmetric work on the sides to remove her black and gold robe before realizing her bodysuit was zipped down.

Being the queen she is, Taylor Swift can be heard mouthing a huge ‘oops!’ before swiftly zipping her suit back up and shrugging off her robe. She then gave the crowd present at the concert a head tilt and proceeded with her performance. Despite the malfunction, she didn’t show any skin (she had on another black piece of clothing below the unitard). We must say she handled it like a boss. Watch the clip here:

Another time Swift handled a wardrobe malfunction like a queen was when she wore a beautiful knee-length, figure-hugging, long-sleeve custom Oscar de la Renta mini dress – made with pressed flowers that were ‘tacked on individually’ to the 2021 Grammy Awards, and it fell apart.

Taylor Swift is a queen & the way she handles wardrobe malfunctions elegantly proves it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

