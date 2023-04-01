Selena Gomez has been hogging up all the limelight with her romance rumors with Zayn Malik. But putting that on the sideline she made headlines with her latest appearance at an event for her beauty line called Rare Beauty. Gomez was spotted in New York City on 29th March serving major fashion goals making us regret that winter is over. But more than her chic attire her sophisticated briefcase bag caught the eye. Well, the price of that will surely pop your eyeballs out. Keep reading to know how much you have to splurge to make this kitty yours!

A few days back Selena melted hearts with her pictures in a gorgeous wedding gown from the sets of her show Only Murders in the Building Season 3. She posted images of her on Instagram pairing chunky white colored boots with the wedding dress.

Selena Gomez wore an all-black ensemble for the said Rare Beauty event on March 29th. She donned a black fur trench coat by Mango with a black top and wide-legged pants of the same color. For makeup, The star of this ensemble was her Delvaux briefcase-style bag. It is available on their shopping site. The Delvaux bag also comes with a long strap so that one could carry it on their shoulder.

However, Selena Gomez did not use the strap and carried it in hand. The crossbody 2WAY plain party style, office style briefcase bag costs Rs 7, 07, 242. Well, if you are a person with fancy taste then this will surely be a priceless addition to your collection. Besides black, the bag comes in the colors ivory and tender beige.

Check out the fancy bag shared by Selena’s stylist Kate Young on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

Selena Gomez is exuding the boss lady vibe in this attire and why not? She just became the most followed woman on Instagram with over 400 million followers.

