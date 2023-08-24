American actress Angelina Jolie is one of the most well-known stars in Hollywood. More than her films, she often makes headlines for high-profile relationships and marriages with actors like Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton. However, she is now grabbing all the attention for a different reason.

Jolie has discreetly acquired a fresh tattoo on her middle fingers, yet the details remain concealed. The actress enlisted the services of Mr. K, a renowned tattoo artist associated with Bang Bang, a sought-after tattoo parlour in New York City catering to celebrities. The buzz ignited when Mr. K posted a picture of the artwork on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the famed tattoo artist shared an Instagram photo, revealing Angelina Jolie’s hands adorned with the newly inked design, purposefully blurred out for intrigue. He tagged the “Maleficent” star and wrote, “Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her,” before asking his followers to “Guess what she got on her palm?”

The Instagram post ignited a wave of speculation among fans, prompting playful guesses at the concealed message’s meaning. Some humorously suggested it might spell out “F**k. Brad.”, alluding to her former spouse, Brad Pitt, from whom she divorced in 2016 following a decade together, including a two-year marriage.

However, that is not the case. Angelina Jolie’s new tattoo is finally revealed and it is going viral on the Internet. Apparently, the actress got a little dagger as her tattoo was designed to look like it was piercing her skin. Well, it’s not Brad Pitt. Take a look at the pic below:

The Academy Award winner has harboured a long-standing fondness for pointed symbols and maintains an extensive collection of knives. During her appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien while promoting the film Gia in 1999, Jolie even exhibited her adeptness with blades.

