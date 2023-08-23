Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once the ideal couples in Hollywood, and many looked up to them, but their divorce hit a huge blow on their fans, but not as much as what their kids went through. Separation of parents is always hard on the children, and our Shiloh Jolie Pitt felt it hard as well; she once allegedly disappeared from her house when Brad started dating Nicole Poturalski; even the cops got involved in it. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina have six kids, namely, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. A source back at that time gave out details of how their split affected the children and pointed out that Shiloh struggled more than her other siblings; there also reports claiming her growing proximity with Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

As per a report by New Idea, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt 2020, took off from home without informing anyone and went to her friend’s place after the news of Brad dating 27 year old model Nicole Poturalski came out. The source told the media outlet, “The older boys already didn’t have much time with Brad, but they think things have now gone too far. Thankfully, Viv and Knox are sheltered from a lot of it, but Zahara is very much Team Angie and hardly mentions Brad’s name anymore.” The insider continued, “That leaves poor Shiloh, who we’re told is ‘really struggling’.”

The insider further giving out details on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s relationship with her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, revealed, “Shi is close to both her mum and dad and has always been a sensitive little thing, so she feels very torn. She’s had to deal with four years of ugly fighting between her parents, and all of a sudden, her dad has this new woman who looks like her mum on the scene … It’s all too much!”

The insider then claimed that Angelina Jolie’s LA mansion was visited by a ‘frantic search party’ and Angelina Jolie was ‘worried sick’ for Shiloh. They further added, “She knows Shiloh has different needs from her siblings, and it’s been hard to be there for all the ways each of them is reacting. Shiloh is such a quiet kid, so it’s hard to know what she’s thinking.” They continued, “Her staff could be seen combing the streets around the neighbourhood, so word got around with locals pretty quickly about what was going on,” as the Salt star thought of the worst case possible.

Finally, Jolie was relieved when Shiloh reached out to her and told her about her whereabouts; as the insider said, “Shiloh obviously just needed some time to think, and Angelina respects that.” She agreed to give her some space to deal with things and be with her friend for as long as she wanted.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a spitting image of her parents and has now hopefully made peace with their divorce and is living a happy life with her mum Angelina Jolie.

