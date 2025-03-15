Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may be enjoying their time as singles, but their sights are set on forever, with a lifetime of love just around the corner.

Insiders whisper that wedding bells are on the horizon, with the couple eager to exchange vows without the long, drawn-out engagement typical of Hollywood romances. Their whirlwind plans aren’t just fueled by love but also a desire to quiet the skeptics who have unfairly scrutinized their relationship, dismissing them with shallow comparisons.

Selena Gomez Planning For An Intimate Yet Stunning Celebration

Gomez, the multi-talented star of Only Murders in the Building and the voice behind Who Says, is wasting no time turning dreams into reality. At the age of 32, she envisions an intimate yet exquisite celebration, already enlisting a wedding planner to bring her vision to life.

“Selena is already started looking for a dress. She’s got a Pinterest board going for the look and feel of the ceremony and is having a lot of fun coming up with ideas,” an insider said. “Her mom is going to help, and Benny has plenty of ideas too, but of course, she’s using a wedding planner to handle all the details.”

The insider added, “They haven’t settled on a location yet but have talked about doing a destination wedding, possibly even Puerto Rico.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Will Tie The Knot This Year

The timeline is apparently set for the power couple as they are determined to make it happen this year, with summer or early fall as the most likely window and once Gomez wraps filming for Only Murders season five.

The couple’s love story, spanning over a decade of friendship before romance blossomed in 2023, has only strengthened their conviction that they are meant to be. The source added, “They’re having a lot of fun dreaming up the ultimate celebration. It’s a very exciting time for both of them – they’re just so in love.”

