Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have defied expectations and proved against all odds that their unlikely romance isn’t just a fleeting Hollywood fling but a full-fledged power couple status.

However, while the power couple enjoy their PDA-filled romantic outings, whispers of tension have surfaced behind the glamour and star-studded appearances, especially among Chalamet’s former inner circle.

Timothee Chalamet’s Friends Turned Critics

Apparently some of the ‘Dune’ star’s closest friends had their reservations long before their relationship took center stage.

A source stated, “Some of Timothée’s pals didn’t think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan.They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn’t take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie.”

They added, “He knew from the beginning that it wasn’t just a fling with Kylie. He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties.”

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner: An Unlikely Connection

The Hollywood star and the beauty mogul’s connection sparked in early 2023 at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris, where mutual friends and a shared love for music helped bridge the gap between their vastly different worlds.

From that moment on, they were inseparable and were spotted together at a Beyonce concert, the US Open, and even an SNL afterparty following Chalamet’s hosting gig. And by the end of the year, he had already made an appearance in the background of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lavish Christmas Eve soirée.

Kylie Jenner viendo con ojos de amor a Timothée Chalamet antes de sacar una camarita y tomarle una foto mientras él sigue hablando… no puedo mentir, sentí algo en mi frío corazón, que vivan los novios. pic.twitter.com/UU9pb3aBk8 — ana⁴⁴ (@anapau_villa) January 6, 2025

Despite their undeniable chemistry, skeptics have pointed to their starkly different upbringings. Jenner, raised in the lap of reality TV luxury, grew up under a microscope, her most personal moments dissected for public consumption.

In contrast, Chalamet’s early life in a Manhattan artists’ residence, surrounded by a journalist father and a dancer-turned-real estate agent mother, was a world away from the Kardashian-level spectacle. It wasn’t until 2017, with the release of Call Me by Your Name, that he truly stepped into the limelight.

Timothee Chalamet’s Struggle With Spotlight

Chalamet’s hesitation over their high-profile romance has become increasingly evident. A separate insider noted, “He really only wants to be a headline with his work, not his relationship, so he can be apprehensive at times.”

The 2025 Oscar nominee’s discomfort surfaced yet again at a recent tennis tournament in Indian Wells, where Jenner’s spontaneous attempt at PDA left him visibly uneasy. “He is very much in love with Kylie, but he does get a little shy with PDA as he knows eyeballs are watching,” they said.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, & Timothée Chalamet at Indian Wells. Starry night. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Eli3YxawBz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 10, 2025

The Golden Globes incident last year was a prime example when their passionate moment at the event stole headlines, redirecting focus from Dune 2, a project he was fiercely dedicated to promoting.

“Their kiss took away from the reason he was there,” said a source. “His career is taking off, and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn’t dating.”

But, despite the noise, the doubts, and the scrutiny, the couple remains unshaken. “What they have is real, despite what the naysayers believe,” the insider insisted.

