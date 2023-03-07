Will Smith and Chris Rock’s feud over the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was the biggest takeaway from Oscars 2022. It has been almost a year since the incident, but the discussion around it has not stopped. Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith claimed that Rock has been obsessed with her for the past three decades, and she had no involvement in the feud.

While presenting an award at Academy Awards 2022, Chris cracked some jokes involving a dig at Jada’s baldness. As a result, a furious Men In Black actor marched toward the stage and slapped Chris for joking about his wife’s baldness. Following the feud, several Hollywood celebrities sided with Chris and condemned Smith’s actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his stand-up comedy stints, Chris Smith has often opened up about the brawl with Will Smith. Recently, Rock addressed the infamous incident in his Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, in which he joked about the Pursuit Of Happyness actor and his marriage. Now, a source close to the Matrix actress has claimed that she is being heckled in the feud and the Chris Rock is nothing but obsessed with her.

In a new report by People, a source has claimed that Jada Pinkett Smith has had “no part in all of this other than being heckled.” Moreover, the source accused the comedian of being obsessed with Jada for the past 30 years. The source said, “Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years.” The source added that Rock filmed his Netflix special in her hometown, Baltimore.

Further in the report, the sources claimed that Jada Pinkett Smith questioned Academy Awards in 2016 for involving very few Black members. The source said, “Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?”

Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Sells Another Round Of Hand-Painted Portraits, Sparks Rumours Of Financial Issues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News