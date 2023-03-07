If there is one actor across the globe who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons throughout the pandemic, it is Johnny Depp. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has been surrounded by controversies that have had a very destructive effect on his career, leading to a lot of loss that is not just monetary but even his most revered roles that he played for years till he was unceremoniously told to exit. But seems like he is now finding a source to earn in one of his other talents.

For the unversed, Johnny is not just an actor but has many facets to his very interesting personality. The man performs with a rock band once in a while, owning the stage. Can leave you awestruck with his acting chops, and if that was not enough he is even a painter and not one that does it for just hobby, but one can see the passion in his work.

Now as per the newest report, Johnny Depp has churned out a set of paintings, which are portraits of people he has met over the years in the industry, and selling them in an exhibition. The word is that he is doing this to earn money, and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per a report in Giant Freakin Robot, Johnny Depp is selling his artworks at a very good price through a seller. The actor has named this series Friends & Heroes ll. The portal says that this could be him trying to collect money amid the costly legal battles he has been fighting with former wife Amber Heard and others.

The seller’s website has a description of Johnny Depp’s collection, and it reads, “Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.” This is the second collection for Depp as a painter and has four portraits including of the late icon Health Ledger, Bob Marley, River Phoenix, and Hunter S. Thompson. The collects is set for a price of $21,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Castle Fine Art (@castlegalleries)

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will be returning on-screen with the French period drama Jeanne du Barry. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

