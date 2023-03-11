Miley Cyrus is surely in the best phase of her life. While the singer recently released her most-awaited album Endless Summer Vacation, she turned heads in a stunning pink and black gown at Versace fashion show. Read for more details about Miley’s outfit.

Miley, who rose to fame with her Disney show Hannah Montana, is known for her bold fashion choices. The singer never shies away from donning off-beat outfits and makes sure to slay in all of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus attended the star-studded Versace ready-to-wear Fall 2023 show in a beautiful pink and black one-shoulder gown. The outfit features multiple strings of silver chains embedded throughout the midsection and over her one shoulder.

Miley Cyrus raised the temperature as she showed off her s*xy legs through the two thigh-high slits. The black and pink made a perfect blend of gothic and princess themes that surely complimented the singer’s personality.

Ditching heavy accessories, Miley wore a chunky silver bracelet and paired the outfit with a pair of black strappy heels. She kept the look elegant yet over-the-top with glammed-up makeup. The nude blush lifted her cheeks while a matching lipstick made her look complete. The singer’s black smokey-eye makeup with thick mascara made her blue eyes pop. She styled her platinum with an underneath layer of brown-dyed hair in trendy beach waves.

Miley Cyrus for Versace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4jKoGkWgI5 — Kea (@jacquemusx) March 10, 2023

Cyrus was among the Hollywood A-listers at the show and was joined by Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, Cher, Pamela Anderson and more. She also posed for an iconic picture with Elton John and Lil Nas X which has broken the internet. The night of the fashion show was also an important one for Miley as she released her album and attended its star-studded party.

What do you think about Miley’s look? Let us know in the comments.

For more fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Boasted Her Perfectly Curved As* While Showcasing Her Toned Legs & If You’re Still Contemplating Your Gym Subscription, Here’s Your Motivation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News