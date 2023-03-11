



Robyn’ Rihanna’ Fenty is one hot and s*xy Barbadian singer and actress with millions of fans worldwide. Besides making music and acting in films, the businesswoman has her own beauty line – Fenty and lingerie line Fenty x Savage. And whenever she posts anything of the latter, they are always accompanied with sultry pics that no one complains about.

And she did the same on September 21, 2021. On that Tuesday, RiRi took to social media and shared some pictures she had clicked after she submitted the final cut of the Savage x Fenty show to Amazon Prime Video – and let us tell you, they are way too s*xy. Scroll below to check out her ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna shared three pics of the photo-sharing platform with the caption, “my mood after handing in the final cut of the @savagexfenty show to @amazonprimevideo 💪🏿✂️♟September 24th #VOL3” While the first image had the ‘Umbrella’ singer give a full front profile pose, the next had her showing off her back in the backless ensemble while the last included several pics of her side b**b.

Talking about the look, Rihanna looked s*xy in a metallic coverall that covered the bare essentials of her upper body before being held together with a knot near her naval. She paired the backless, halter neck overall with matching undies from her label and slayed like the boss b*tch she is. Take a look at the ensemble here:

When it comes to styling, RiRi had her short styles in a funky wild manner and accessorized the lingerie with an eye-catching gold chain neckpiece and nothing more. Glossy lips and just the right amount of eye makeup and highlight make her look like a perfect mix of temptress and goddess. Don’t you agree?

