Rihanna is currently in the best phase of her life. Last year, the singer-actress welcomed her baby boy with her beau A$AP Rocky and is now pregnant with their second child. However, there was a time when Rihanna had a long relationship with rapper Drake, who once confessed his love for her during an award show.

After dating Drake, Rihanna reportedly entered into a relationship with A$AP Rocky in 2020. The duo made several red carpet-appearances and announced their first pregnancy last year. Before their relationship, they were friends for more than a decade.

Rihanna and Drake first met in 2005 and were very close to each other till 2018. The two reportedly began dating in 2009 and their relationship went on for almost a decade. Back in 2016, Drake shared his views about Rihanna in a speech and mentioned how he has been in love with her when he was 22 years old.

According to People, Drake presented Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. During his speech, the rapper opened up about his feelings for Riri and said, “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.” He then placed a kiss on the Umbrella singer’s lips and added, “She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

Drake did not stop there to confess his love for Riri as he recalled meeting the singer in Toronto in 2005. Talking about what is most impressive quality of Rihanna, Drake said, “She succeeds by being something in which no one in this industry does, which is by being herself.” He lauded her for being real and mentioned that she had not changed.

In her award acceptance speech, Rihanna thanked her country, Barbados, and added that her fellow citizens are going to be proud of her. She made sure to thank Drake for his loving words and kissing him before leaving the stage.

However, the rumoured couple ended things in 2018 as in an interview, Riri said, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either.”

