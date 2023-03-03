Rihanna, also known as the Wild Child of the music industry, is one of the most influential celebrities in the world. Apart from her award-winning tracks, the 35-year-old singer is also known for her straightforwardness and how she does not shy away from expressing her thought. Once, when the singer was not dating, she revealed why she was single and also added what kind of guys turn her on.

Riri made her debut with her single Pon de Replay in May 2005, when she was a teenager. The track successfully charted in 15 countries across the globe and also came second on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then, Riri has won a total of nine Grammys for her extraordinary voice.

On several occasions, Rihanna has got unfiltered about her personal life, especially when it comes to dating. Back in 2016, in an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine, Riri shared some details about her personal life for the cover story.

When asked about the reason behind not dating, Rihanna mentioned that guys need “attention,” “nourishment” as well as the “little stroke of ego.” Moreover, the Unfaithful singer mentioned that she did not want to give all that to a man. She said, “I’ll give it to my family, I’ll give it to my work, but I will not give it to a man right now.”

Further in the interview, Rihanna revealed she is turned on by men who are cultured as this particular quality keeps her “intrigued.” Rihanna added, “They don’t have to have a single degree, but they should speak other languages or know things about other parts of the world or history or certain artists or musicians. I like to be taught.”

Rihanna is currently in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple also welcomed their baby boy last year and are now all set to welcome their second child together.

