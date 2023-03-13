Jennifer Lawrence is among the Hollywood A-listers who never shy away from posing in bold outfits. The actress indeed adds to a dress’ glam with her own charm every time she is on the red carpet. One of her s*xiest looks dates back to 2014, when the actress opted for a see-through mini dress with some mirror details for the Oscars after-party.

JLaw is one of the Hollywood actresses who has often sported bra-less looks at events. The Hunger Games star never fails to turn heads in every outfit she picks. Here are the details of her stunning look from 2014.

While Jennifer Lawrence arrived in a red strapless Christian Dior Couture gown at the Oscars 2014, she slipped into a much shorter piece as she was ready to hit the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The actress donned a full-sleeved, heavily embellished Tom Ford mini dress. The undoubtedly stunning mini dress was made of a see-through black material and had asymmetrical mirrorwork throughout its front and back, leaving two stripes on each side. JLaw flaunted her curves in the sheer sides. She seemingly wore a nude dress underneath the sheer one to avoid any wardrobe malfunction. The simple round neck gave her look an edge and ensured that the Oscar-winning actress was party-ready.

Talking about her makeup, JLaw looked flawless in a dewy nude base with a light blush. She matched her dress with black and grey smokey eyeshades paired with a thick layer of mascara. Jennifer sported her cropped blonde hair and slightly slicked them back for a more trendy look.

You thought Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet look was red hot? Check out her AFTER PARTY dress! #buzz pic.twitter.com/SXPjmZrVtm — Kelsey Starks (@kelseykstarks) March 3, 2014

The actress definitely kept the simple yet blinky look in mind as she accessorised it with diamond stud earrings and a few rings. She flaunted her toned legs and donned a pair of strappy sandals with glass heels.

What do you think about JLaw’s look? Let us know in the comments.

