It’s the 95th Academy Awards, and well, if it’s aptly mentioned, then the red carpet belonged to the ladies of the event. No award show is complete without some glitz and glamour, and when there are so many Hollywood divas gracing the carpet, there’s no way the glam is less! But not only the actresses and singers – the men of the night also brought their bling and mesmerised us with their fashion. From Rihanna to Lady Gaga to Ana de Armas to Dwayne Johnson – the list can go on.

Here is the list of the celebs whose fashion sense made heads turn on the red carpet and a few who could have done better knowing their style. Keep scrolling to check out our picks from the Oscars 2023!

Best Dressed Of Oscars 2023:

Rihanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIHANNA (@ririgalbadd)

Rihanna graced the red carpet of the Oscars 2023 while flaunting her baby bump in a black sheer full-sleeve bodice which she paired with a leather bralette and a cut-out detailing, mermaid-patterned skirt from the fashion brand Alaïa. She definitely radiated a fierce, s*xy but soft look. Absolutely a ten on ten!

Florence Pugh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Florence Pugh looked gorgeous as ever in a Valentino Couture outfit. She wore a 19th-century style gown slit from the bust area, flashing her cleav*ge. The dress featured dramatic sleeves, and the actress paired the look with black shorts underneath. With a vintage hairstyle and a statement neckpiece, she completed the look for the Oscars. Definitely, a hit.

Ana de Armas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Ana de Armas paid homage to her icon Marilyn Monroe as she came wearing a nude silver-coloured outfit from Louis Vuitton. The pretty petals pressed at the hem of the dress added an edge to the look. The Blonde actress completed the look with minimal makeup and loose hair and definitely won hearts with her minimalistic look.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who has acquired a name on the international ground, was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023. For the red carpet, the actress wore a black strapless peplum-detailing gown and paired the look with long gloves from the fashion brand Louis Vuitton. She is definitely a hit!

Cara Delevingne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Cara Delevingne literally wore the red carpet on her. She dazzled in a red gown that featured a one-shoulder sleeve with bow detailing along with a thigh-slit cut and a pocket. She completed the look with statement jewellery and minimal makeup. A HIT!

Jr NTR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Well, RRR is roaring with success, and as Naatu Naatu won the Oscars in 2023, it’s definitely a win-win situation. On the other hand, JR NTR came wearing a Gaurav Gupta collection and looked absolutely stunning in a black bandhgala kurta set with a golden Tiger emblem on it. Giving it a 10 on 10.

Andrew Garfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Listen, whatever Andrew Garfield wears, he owns it. At the Oscars 2023, Andrew donned a black tuxedo suit with a crisp white shirt and a bow, and honestly, he looked the most handsome ever. Well, it might be my ‘crush feeling’ writing but whatever!

Worst Dressed on the red carpet:

Dwayne Johnson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Chismería (@lachismeriamx)

What was he wearing, really? He donned a satin peach pink tuxedo suit with black pants, a white shirt and a bow from the Dolce and Gabbana collection and literally looked awful.

Malala Yousafzai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Malala Yousafzai wore a Ralph Lauren piece which was a glittery silver gown custom-made for her with a hooded detailing. And I feel she could have done much better than this.

Austin Butler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Austin Butler donned a black tuxedo with an over-folded collared blazer from the Saint Laurent collection, and I think I have seen Austin in much better attire than this. It’s getting too repetitive now, and he should evolve his styling sense.

Lady Gaga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2023 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.3)

Lady Gaga is Lady Gaga. She knows she is the boss b*tch and graced the Oscars 2023’s red carpet just like that. She radiated a vamp look as she wore a black gown from the Versace couture collection, which had sheer detailing on the upper half. With dramatic, bold winged eyes and red lips – she completed the look. But well, even then, Gaga could have done better than this.

But whatever it is, the ladies of the Oscars 2023 have surely rocked the red carpet. This is my pick from the event. Who won your heart? Let us know in the comments.

