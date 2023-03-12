Margot Robbie is one of the most stunning women in the world. She’s not only brilliant at her work but we also admire her fashion sense and she never misses an opportunity to give style goals with her chic wardrobe for her fans globally. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in 2015, Robbie dazzled at the Oscars red carpet wearing a black Saint Laurent gown with a plunging neckline and rocked a shorter lob haircut and looked s*xy as ever in it. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Margot enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and especially on social media. The Focus actress doesn’t have an official social media account but has thousands of fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram, who keeps track of her day-to-day activities. Now talking about her 2015 spotting, Robbie was one of the best-dressed celebrities for the night!

Margot Robbie wore a Saint Laurent gown that came with a plunging neckline where the actress showcased her cleav*ge along with long sheer sleeves. The Wolf Of Wall Street actress accessorised her look with a classy Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and some statement rings to add more glam to her entire outfit.

The actress opted for a short lob haircut that she donned with a side-parting looking as pretty as ever. For glam, Margot Robbie opted for heavy mascara eyes with bold red lips and flaunted her accentuated facial features with a pop of highlighter on the face and body!

Take a look at her pictures below:

That bob, that dress and the statement necklace – what's not to love? #MargotRobbie #Oscars2015 pic.twitter.com/Zdqd2UrHSW — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) February 22, 2015

Oh la la, Margot Robbie indeed knows how to make a statement with her fashion sense. We love her 2015 Oscars look and can’t wait to see what she wears to Oscars 2023.

