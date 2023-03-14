Ana de Armas is among the Hollywood actresses who never fails to turn heads with her s*xy and hot looks. The Cuban-Spanish actress often carries bold looks with utmost ease, leaving fans spellbound with her beauty. She once showed some skin in a red chiffon dress and proved she looked no less than a goddess.

Ana is among the actresses who know how to carry a bold look. She never shies away from going braless under her outfits. Read ahead as we go through her red-hot look from a short film.

Ana de Armas has appeared in several films and short films and proved her acting mettle. One of the short films to her credit is Campari’s campaign movie ‘Entering Red’ which saw her play the role of a singer. Throughout the 12-minute-long film, Ana changed into a bunch of stunning dresses, which also included a breathtaking red gown.

The gorgeous backless red chiffon prom gown featured a halter neckline with a keyhole design through which the Blonde star flaunted her s*xy cl*avage. It also had a pleated bodice with an a-line silhouette with a flowing skirt. As Ana walked in the dress with the sweeping skirt, she looked no less than a queen.

Ana de Armas behind the scenes of Campari’s Entering Red (2019) pic.twitter.com/oGakY9xxGG — best of ana de armas (@badpostana) November 15, 2018

Talking about her make-up, The Gray Man star kept it as simple as possible with a foundation that complimented her complexion and matching blush. She opted for nude lipstick and light eye shadow to complete her look. While the make-up was minimalistic, it added to her look’s glamour. Ana parted her soft-curled hair from the middle and left them open.

What do you think about Ana de Armas’ glamorous look? Let us know in the comments.

