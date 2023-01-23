Being a celebrity is not an easy task. With a lot of admiration, love, and fan following, fame also comes with a lot of scrutinies. A celebrity remains under the constant radar of the media and sometimes it can get irritating. One such incident happened with actress Ana de Armas when she was dating Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck.

Armas and Ben dated each other for a brief period of time before they amicably parted ways. The duo came closer after working together in Deep Water. Ana received a lot of attention while she was dating Ben that she didn’t like at all and later called the attention ‘dangerous’. Scroll below to read this throwback story where Ana’s opened up about her romantic relationship bringing a lot of uninvited attention to her.

The Knives Out Star Ana de Armas once told Variety that the media attention on aspects of her life, such as her relationships was quite concerning for her. Talking about the excessive attention she received after she started dating Ben Affleck, she said, “I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So when the attention is not about work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe.” As per the actress, Paparazzi literally chased her even when she used to step out for a walk with her dog. She further added, “Especially in this country, I don’t know how you can find protection.”

Ana De Armas, who is reportedly dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, said that she is just interested in work and not making her private life public.

On the work front, Ana De Armas starred and was seen as the iconic s*x symbol Marilyn Monroe in her biopic and received a lot of love for her performance.

For the unversed, Ana and Ben Affleck dated each other for almost a year. The duo has now moved on. Ben rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021 and made a lot of headlines.

