Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are best buddies and they often get indulged in fun banters. Both the actors never leave a chance to hurl insults and abuses at each other (of course in a funny way). Just like regular BFFs, the duo keeps roasting each other. Ryan finally gave it back like a boss to Jackman after his potential Oscar nomination comment.

After Hugh Jackman jokingly begged the Academy not to nominate Ryan’s movie Spirited for the Best Original song in Oscars, the Deadpool actor gave him a perfect reply. Ryan decided to make a video that he shared it on his Instagram and said that he would not stoop down to that level. Scroll below to read the details.

The Green Lantern actor Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell starred Christmas musical back in November 2022. His film Spirited featured a number of songs that were shortlisted for Oscar consideration and one of the songs Good Afternoon (sung by Reynolds himself) was nominated for an Oscar nomination, which Hugh Jackman didn’t like. He said, “I was like, I have to be on a set for months with this, man. And if he gets nominated for Best song – if he gets validated in any way as a singer, I am never going to actually get through one day, let alone three months. So for the love of god, I know. The nominations close tomorrow, please, please, I love Farrell.. please don’t validate him.”

Soon after this, the Deadpool actor released a video. Ryan Reynolds said, “I am not going to stoop down to that level. I am going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and say right now that I loved Hugh’s performance in The Son. There is zero sarcasm here. No wink. No wink, nudge, nudge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

As the video continued, the actor eventually took a sarcastic dig at Hugh Jackman. As Ryan Reynolds reached to shut the camera, the recording overhears him saying, “Wolverine and Deadpool? Who is Kidding? Not your life, Chappie.”

