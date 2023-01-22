Scarlett Johansson is one of the most talented actors Hollywood has been blessed with. Her acting chops made Black Widow highly appreciated but the Avengers cast has had a different take on multiple occasions. We previously informed you about how Chris Hemsworth once poked fun at the Marvel character but he’s not the only one. Robert Downey Jr once ended up calling her ‘dumb.’ Scroll below for more details.

Black Widow had been a supporting character for years before MCU finally decided to create a solo film. The box office response was massive and the film collected a whopping $379 million worldwide despite the COVID pandemic. But Avengers cast including Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth has taken multiple digs at the character in the past.

In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Scarlett Johansson along with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd sat down to discuss Avengers: Endgame. Our Iron Man actor had then planned to screen the film during Easter weekend at his house ahead of its big release. He even joked that he would play the superhero film on-loop.

Reacting to the same, Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that the length of the movie (3 hours) would make it difficult to be shown more than once. Robert Downey Jr then responded, “We can fast-forward through the dumb stuff.”

Scarlett Johansson then interrupted and asked, “What’s the dumb stuff?!”

Robert hilariously went on to take a dig at Black Widow as he responded, “I don’t know. Your character arc.”

That certainly left Scarlett Johansson speechless, who added, “What?! I’ll get you back for that.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Well, we sympathize with our Black Widow!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

