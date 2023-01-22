The lineup we are moving towards in phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now is all kinds of new and experimental. One of the most interesting ones is, of course, the fourth film is the Cap franchise but with a new man taking over the mantle is Captain America: New World Order popularly called Captain America 4. Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon is all set to take up the title as Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers handed the shield to him. But someone else is also joining him.

If you are unaware, Marvel bosses are doing everything they can to make Captain America: New World Order a very crackling start to Anthony’s run as the Righteous Cap. The movie has been in the making for a while and the makers even introduced Mackie as the new Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The show captured his dilemma and now he is finally the saviour.

But while the film will circle around Sam Wilson and his initial years into being Captain America, we now hear that the movie will also feature one of the most awaited entries amongst the Marvel fanbase base and it is none other than the most speculated gang, the Serpent Society. Yes, you read it right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The Serpent Society is a group of Snake-themed baddies who have plagued Steve Rogers aka Captain America for years. They were initially planned to enter the MCU back in 2016, but it did not happen and we got Captain America: Civil War in its place. Now as scooper @CanWeGetToast says that the makers have finally decided to introduce the gang in Captain America: New World Order and the first confirmed member is Diamondback.

Now the timing of this rumour also makes some sense because the makers of Captain America 4 have just cast Xosha Roquemore for a pivotal part and she could be playing Diamondback from the Serpent Society. Only the makers can confirm this now. Captain America: New World Order directed by Julius Onah is set for a May 3, 2024 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

