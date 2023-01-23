Trust Robert Downey Jr to always leave you surprised. Whether it is his acting chops in films like Avengers: Endgame, Sherlock Holmes or his well-built body, he never fails to bless us! But his Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth once under-estimated his well-built body and the aftermath was hilarious! Scroll below for all the details.

Avengers fans are very well aware of how the cast keeps hilariously roasting each other on every possible occasion. There are viral videos on social media featuring the verbal wars between Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and Anthony Dwane Mackie among many others.

There was one occasion when Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffal, Cobie Smulders and Jeremy Renner sat down in pairs for a fun interview with MTV. The host showed them a picture of built-up arms and asked them to guess who it was. Our Captain America actor responded, “That’s me right? That’s me when I wake up.”

While Scarlett Johansson also believed it was Chris Evans, it was only Cobie Smulders who gave the right answer. Those biceps belonged to Robert Downey Jr and of course, Chris Hemsworth along with her partner was in disbelief when they learnt about it.

“That’s RDJ, Shut up!” Chris Evans was heard responding. Take a look at the viral video below:

Well, Robert Downey Jr seemed to have turned out the ultimate superhero one more time!

Meanwhile, Avengers cast recently made a lot of noise after Jeremy Renner met through the snowplow accident. He had to be airlifted to a hospital and was in ICU. Chris Hemsworth along with the rest of the cast sent him wishes for a speedy recovery.

