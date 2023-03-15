It is hard to believe that Angelina Jolie made her acting debut in the 80s. The actress has defied all myths about ageing as she continues to stun us all with her hot and classy looks. Talking about hot, Angelina once left us all drooling with her casual look as she stepped out with her son Maddox.

Angelina is one of the biggest A-listers in the entertainment industry who never fails to make headlines with both her personal life and professional front. She began acting as a child with the 1982 film Lookin’ to Get Out and further established herself as a leading lady with the 1995 film Hackers.

Angelina Jolie can make anything her ramp as she walks with utmost grace. Angie once left everyone in awe of her style when she was photographed stepping out of a private jet at the airport. The actress sported an all-white casual attire and dished out major fashion goals. Her outfit included a sleeveless white top with some pleated detailing on the front. She also wore a matching pair of shorts and flaunted her perfectly toned legs.

She accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery that included an elegant chain with a heart pendant. She also donned a black wristwatch and a pair of nude bellies. With a pair of brown aviators with gold rims, she surely gave competition to Tom Cruise’s look from Top Gun. The actress also carried a grey rope tote bag to complete her look. The Eternals star seemingly opted for a no-makeup look and left her blonde locks open.

A fanpage of the actress, named @Toastiewiththe, shared some pictures of her perfect summer look back in 2020.

#AngelinaJolie Anji Daily – with Maddox

a rarity – Angie seen in shorts 😍 pic.twitter.com/ElZbEIXuLl — Toastie (@Toastiewiththe) August 30, 2020

She held her son Maddox’s hand, who she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The little one wore an olive green t-shirt on turquoise cargo pants and wrapped himself with a blanket.

What do you think about Angelina’s look? Let us know in the comments.

