Every student from Hogwarts has left an impact on the audience. While the beloved characters won’t be reuniting for any Harry Potter project, Daniel Radcliffe once mentioned that he does not talk much with co-star Rupert Grint. The movie’s main lead revealed that he talks to Emma Watson out of the main trio but is not in regular touch with Rupert.

While it has been over a decade since the Harry Potter movies swooned the audiences in the magical world, the audiences still remember their stories. With time, Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe have enjoyed success in their individual projects. Throughout the movies, Radcliffe and Grint developed a long-lasting friendship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, as the Harry Potter movies ended, Daniel Radcliffe realized it was easier to maintain communication with Emma Watson than it was with Rupert Grint. As reported by The Mirror, during a conversation, the Harry Potter actor cleared the assumption that people think that “Emma, Rupert and myself are the best of friends who always hang out together.”

Daniel Radcliffe gave a disappointing update and said, “I’m just going to put out there, Emma and I text all the time, but Rupert and I never text each other. We never see each other.” On discussing his further interactions, he adds, “If I see him every six months or so, it’s a friendly ‘hello, how’s things with you’ but that’s about it.”

The Harry Potter actor later had to clarify that it was not like he had befriended Rupert Grint. “We have never texted each other in 10 years of filming. We just never have. We are lazy texters. We’ve never texted each other back. And we both know that’s how the other person is,” said Daniel Radcliffe.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski’s N*de Photo Shared By Eric Andre Was Posted After Their Break-Up? “She Had Nothing To Do…” States Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News