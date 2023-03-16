Selena Gomez, the singing sensation, has always been in the public eye, especially for her love life. The actress-singer has had publicised relationships throughout her career, including a decade-long, on-again-off-again one with Justin Bieber. While she has been continuously in the headlines over the past month owing to her online cold war with Hailey Bieber, Sel is seemingly unwilling to return to dating for a while.

While Selena had one of the longest relationships with JB, she was also linked with a bunch of other A-listers from Hollywood. As a teenager, Sel dated Nick Jonas — who is now married to Priyanka Chopra, The Weeknd, Taylor Lautner, Zedd and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Selena Gomez is seemingly putting it out that she is waiting for her Mr Right. In her latest Tiktok video, the ‘Only Murderers in the Building’ star got candid about her love life and joked about her failure in the department.

In the clip, Selena Gomez is seen donning a pretty pink shirt with golden hoops. The singer is all dolled-up in dewy makeup and styled her hair in soft curls. Facing the camera, Sel joked about her love life as she lip sync the song that read, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.” She further revealed that she is not crushing on anyone by crooning, “Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!” She made it even clearer with the caption, “Still out here lookin for him lol.” While it seemed a joke, Sel also hinted at how she is single and happy and is not looking for the same old love.

According to E! News, Sel’s fans showered her with love in the comment section. Moreover, throughout the online drama with Hailey Bieber, in which Kylie Jenner also took a part by mocking Sel for her eyebrows, the Wolves singer’s fans did not leave her side.

Who do you think Selena would date next? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski’s N*de Photo Shared By Eric Andre Was Posted After Their Break-Up? “She Had Nothing To Do…” States Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News