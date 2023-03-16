Hollywood actor Eric Andre blew the internet with his Valentine’s Day post, which also confirmed his fling with Emily Ratajkowski. Since then, the two have been the talk of the town for their alleged romance. While Andre recently revealed that the two took the picture in “the moment, a new report claims Emily broke up with him days before the IG post.

For the unversed, Eric posted pictures of him drinking while lying on a sofa completely n*ked. However, this is not what stunned everyone but Emily’s reflection in a mirror behind him, who wore nothing but a lacy bra.

In the caption, Eric Andre wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” with a series of red heart with arrow emojis. While the pictures themselves were enough to take the platform by storm, what caught fans’ attention was the Gone Girl actress did not respond to the controversial post since she had reportedly broken up with Andre.

A source close to Emily Ratajkowski told E! News that she broke up with the Bad Trip actor days before Valentine’s Day, when he posted the pictures. Moreover, the source added, “She had nothing to do with the posting.” This is probably why she did not comment on the post or reshared it.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre allegedly began going out in January. The duo was often spotted stepping out in NYC for dates and was also photographed at New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets basketball games. As they were reportedly in their second month of relationship and sort of made it official, Ratajkowski shared a cryptic post on Tiktok hinting at their break up.

Earlier this week, Andre, in an interview, got candid about the post and revealed that the picture was taken “in the moment” as they were drinking wine and laughing. He added that Emily wanted to take a picture and added, “We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.”

While the two parted ways very early in their alleged relationship, there seems to be no feud between the two.

