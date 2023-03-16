Bryan Cranston, who is known for his impeccable performance in Breaking Bad, recently gave a hilarious reaction to Walter White’s underwear selling for tens of thousands of dollars. The white underwear the character wears in the series got many bids and is expected to fetch an absurd amount. Read on to know more about what the actor has to say!

The iconic white underwear that actor Cranston wore was a part of the Los Angeles Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction. Interestingly, the auction claimed to give fans a chance to buy the memorable piece of undergarment that White, played by Mr Cranston, wore in the desert while cooking crystal meth in the pilot episode.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston revealed the pair of underwear being sold was never actually worn by him. He jokingly adds, “the ones that are soiled go for much higher,” as he immediately regrets saying.

“Those were never worn. The ones that are soiled go for much higher… I wish I didn’t say that… I mean, people are crazy! Who, in their right mind, is buying a pair of tighty-whitey underwear for 30 grand?” said Bryan Cranston.

Bryan Cranston portrayed the role of the high school chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin for the epic five seasons of Breaking Bad. The actor won four Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his stellar performance in Breaking Bad. His character owns a mobile meth lab RV in the New Mexico desert.

In the series, Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White is seen wearing nothing but a gas mask and his tighty-whitey underwear that he clings to for the entirety of the series. For the love of fans, even after the series had ended, Cranston reprised the role of Walter White for Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the AMC spinoff show Better Call Saul. He was also most recently in a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial as his iconic character.

