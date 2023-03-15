Comedian Eric André was in a relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski for a brief period. Their sensational n*de pictures last month on Valentine’s Day caught everyone’s attention and took the internet by storm. Days after that André opened up about that scandalous where he was seen lying nak*d on a couch with a bottle of alcoholic beverage in his hand. Scroll below to know what he said about it!

For the unversed, the picture in question here had featured Eric lying completely nak*d while Emily‘s reflection could be spotted behind him in the mirror. She was clicking the photo and was without any clothes on too like her companion for the day.

Eric André addressed the viral photos in a Rolling Stone interview published on Tuesday. Recollecting the memory of that day with Emily Ratajkowski, he told the interviewer, “I was really in the moment .. drinking wine, and she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this. We both started cracking up.”

Eric André further added, “We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.” He further revealed that neither he nor Ratajkowski gave those shots so much thought, and they were kind of living in the moment. He said, “It was one of those things, I think that’s what art is about. Art is not intellectual; it’s primal. It has to speak to your hormones as much as it speaks to your mind.” He even termed it as a ‘happy accident’.

Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski allegedly started dating around January. They were even spotted by the paps on a few dates in New York City. The couple even went on a vacation together before Ratajkowski shared a TikTok video that indicated things have come to an end between them. She shared a cryptic post on social media that read, “start another one.” Speaking of that Eric said, “How could this happen? [sarcastically]” He went on, “I think that people think attraction is only based on physical appearance, but beauty is only skin-deep. You’d think comedy works.”

However, it seems there is no bad blood between them as André went on to praise Emily Ratajkowski for the way she handled media attention during their brief dating period.

