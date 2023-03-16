American actress Jennifer Lopez is one hot and s*xy beauty. The singer, who turned 53 last July, has millions of fans across the globe thanks to her films, music and, most importantly, her fashion. The actress — who tied the knot to Ben Affleck, took to Instagram a while ago and shared some fantastic pictures of herself looking too hot in killer heels.

JLo has 237 million followers on Instagram and used the photo-sharing platform earlier today to promote her love for shoes. While she shared one post with all three looks, the handle JLo Jennifer Lopez shared each look separately, and we are grateful for it.

Sharing the looks of her rocking three pairs of s*xy killer heels from the JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve lin – that jointly cost around Rs 50,000, on her Instagram, the actress simply captioned it, “I love shoes!!!!”

check out the pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

While we love all three of Jennifer Lopez’s looks, scroll below to look at each look more closely and know a little about how she styled the shoes.

Costing a whopping ₹13,198.66, JLo’s styled her Sunset Sandal with a jaw-dropping, deep-cut black bodysuit and a transparent black mesh overlaying it. The extremely high slit flaunting her left thigh complimented the stiletto heels with a fine ankle strap and pom-pom perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

Another look Jennifer Lopez rocked for this collab photoshoot had her completely covered from the neck to her toes. Pairing the ₹22,685.19 crystal embellished Calle Boot with a full black ensemble with tassel details on the sleeves and thighs, the look screams boss lady and someone not to be messed with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

JLo’s third look for the shoot saw the singer-actress dressed shiny, sequined floor-length black dress that featured a stunning bra detail. The halter styled-neckline formed a cross on her torso, covering her b**bs (but not completely) and keeping the rest of her upper body on display for all to check out. As for the shoes, the Beverly Platform Heel cost ₹14,848.49 and featured a killer platform and height.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Jennifer Lopez (@jlojenniferlopez)

The three shoes mentioned have a combined worth of around ₹50,000, but given that she’s JLo, were aren’t shocked by the price.

Which of the three Jennifer Lopez looks did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

