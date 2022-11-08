Just after Kendall Jenner wowed the fans with her sheer outfit on a red carpet yesterday, younger sister Kylie Jenner followed in her footsteps. She has left everyone stunned as the Kylie Cosmetic owner dolls up in a majestic gown that flaunts the curvy shape of her body well.

Kylie is clearly letting everyone know that she is ready to jump back from the mom life after her several fashionable red carpet moments this year. For the unversed, The Kardashians star gave birth to her second child, her first boy, with Travis Scott in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was most recently seen attending the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards held in New York City. Kylie Jenner brought elegance and style in a gorgeous Mugler gown. The black ensemble consisted of a sheer asymmetrical bodice with a single arm sleeve. The bottom half curve-hugging floor-length skirt with a dangerously high slit.

kylie jenner looks STUNNING wearing thierry mugler fw99 at the cdfa awards pic.twitter.com/PBk2RX6cmR — clementine (@4TheGirIs) November 8, 2022

The whole piece boasted Kylie Jenner’s figure. She paired the gown with black heels with pointed toes. It brought an extra edge to the outfit. Kylie made sure that her hair was as extravagant as her dress. Her strands were kept in place with layers of swirls and a few falling on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesus Guerrero (@jesushair)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for glossy nude makeup so the attention sticks to her dress. She wore light brown lipstick with gloss. Her cheekbones and jawline were accentuated, and she had lush brows and eyelashes.

We absolutely love this outfit worn by Kylie Jenner, and it is one of her best red carpet-looks so far. The makeup mogul was joined by momager Kris Jenner, who looked amazing as well. Others who attended the event were Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cher, and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion related news!

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Enthralls In A Sheer Dress That Flaunts Her Toned Midriff & Sideb**b With A Metallic Bottom Starting From Well Below Her Waist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram