Sidharth Malhotra has been associated with Capt. Vikram Batra’s story right from the beginning. He met up with Captain Batra’s family, including his twin brother Vishal Batra before filming as a part of his prep.

In fact, they were the ones who approached him to play the part of their son. Now, that the film Shershaah is nearing its release – looking at the trailer and songs we can’t help but notice the unreal resemblance between Sidharth and Vikram Batra.

Staying true to the film and the war hero’s story, Sidharth Malhotra transformed into his world with his hard work and perseverance leaving the audiences shocked.

Previously, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about how he was emotionally involved himself to play the character of Batra during a conversation with IANS. He said, “Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched.”

“I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. ‘Shershaah’, as a film is very close to my heart, and it is only fitting that we launch the movie’s trailer at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. It is an absolute honour to be here among the brave hearts of the Indian Army and their families.”

Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Dimple Cheema, sharing more insight into her character. The actress said, “I am honoured to portray a strong and inspiring woman like Dimple Cheema, as it made me understand the journey of the unsung heroes, the women behind the armymen. While we celebrate the valour of the men at war, the sacrifices of the women at home often go unnoticed. ‘Shershaah’ not only brings to light the contribution of these strong pillars of support but also offered me a chance to pay my tribute to their brave choices.”

