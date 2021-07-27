Advertisement

Poonam Pandey is known for her sultry and unexpected comments. She shot to fame when she said she would strip for the Indian cricket team if they win the world cup, back in 2015. Every now and then, Poonam loves raising the temperature with her ‘hot’ updates. But there was a time when the actress stayed away from controversies and she had a crackling response for it.

It was back in 2016 when Poonam Pandey attended a premiere of Ram Gopal Varma’s Veerappan. There she answered some interesting questions asked by the media. She was asked about her love for Virat Kohli. She confessed to being a big Virat fan by quoting, “Virat Kohli ka kon fan nahi hai.”

One of the media people asked if she is deliberately staying out of controversies. Poonam Pandey answered, “Mere film ki announcement mein karnewali thi, is week mein in fact. Isliye mein shaant thi, socha kyu thoda controversies se ek step back lu…not Sati Savitri, utna mujhe suit nahi karta.”

In recent news, the actress has jumped into the case of Raj Kundra, over his arrest in p*rn film racket. As per Poonam, she was blackmailed by Kundra and his team for signing a contract of doing his adult films. She even claimed that they used her video for making money without her consent.

In a video message to IANS, Poonam Pandey said, “When I said no to signing the contract, he leaked my phone number with a caption, ‘Call me now. I will strip for you’. He released this message along with my personal number and broadcast it. I still remember that after that my phone rang non-stop. I got calls from the whole world, including threatening messages.”

