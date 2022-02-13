Over the years Bollywood actors have been subjected to trolls on the internet for whatever post they upload. While these celebrities receive a lot of love from fans, there is always a group of people that is present to put mean comments on the post. Recently Alia Bhatt was the new target of these netizens. Let’s see what actually happened.

Alia will be coming up in her new big project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The biopic helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to release later this month. Read on to know the latest scoop on the actress!

Well coming back to the topic, a video that is going viral on social media shows Alia Bhatt in a lift arriving for the promotions of her upcoming film Gangubai Khatiawadi. In this video, we see Alia adorably shaking her head as she hums a song. Continuing the video we could see her saying “Oh Yeah” as if she just remembered something. Later she is seen talking to one of her team members.

The viral video of Alia Bhatt was shared by Viral Bhayani, the post’s caption read, “ये तो मेरा favourite गाना हैं. The feeling when you hear your tune and then your head twirls like this.” It was noted that this clip was taken from a promotional event that happened on Saturday.

While many fans showered love over the actress’ cuteness, there were some who came up and brutally trolled the actress. One user said, “She clearly knew the camera was on her “. Another user said,”She is doing all this for camera😂no one their to listen her words,such a showoff woman”. While one user commented, “Overacting ke dukan”, Another wrote, “Irritating third class”.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from this, Alia has projects like Brahmastra, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Jee Le Zaara in her kitty.

Video Credits: Viral Bhayani

