Madhubala’s biopic has been in the news for a while now. Reports of Imtiaz Ali directing the biopic were doing the rounds a while ago on social media. Now, the late actresses’ sister Madhur Bhushan has reacted to the same and revealed that it was denied by one of their sisters’ who stays in New Zealand. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Apart from the biopic, Madhur also discussed late actresses’ love lives with Dilip Kumar, Premnath and Kishore Kumar. Madhubala was known as the ‘epitome of beauty’ and is till date called one of the most beautiful actresses Bollywood has ever had.

Talking about Madhubala’s biopic, Madhur Bhushan told ETimes, “The same sister who was put on the flight from New Zealand, Kaniz, was against the making of a biopic on Madhubala. Not just she, even my other sisters didn’t want it. I explained to them that they won’t get featured. I told them that the story was only on Madhubala and not them. The makers were ready to give them letters promising that. But they did not agree.”

When asked if the biopic was helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Madhur Bhushan replied, “Yes.”

Madhubala’s sister also revealed whose idea it was to make a biopic on her sister and said, “The idea was mine and Imtiaz Ali came forward. He is a fine gentleman. He just got a bit scared and felt bad when he got a letter prohibiting him from making the biopic. He felt I knew that my sisters were not ready for it and I had withheld that information from him. In fact, Kaniz’s letter of objection came first. I tried calling her in New Zealand but couldn’t get her on the line. I am up for the biopic even now.”

We hope that Imtiaz Ali is still up for this idea and would want to make Madhubala’s biopic.

