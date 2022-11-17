The Kardashians tv show has gained popularity in no time as it depicts the exciting and topsy-turvy lives of the Kardashian family including Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kris, and Kylie along with their past and present partners. This came out after the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and as the latest episode of the new show was released online, it was revealed how Kendall Jenner had a panic attack on her way to the 2022 Met Gala.

According to US Weekly, the latest episode of The Kardashians showcased Kendall Jenner on her way to the 2022 Met Gala. It further depicted how she experienced a panic attack and tried to calm down herself. She then mentioned how the weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks was that they just come sometimes for her.

“I am legit going to cry — but it is fine. I don’t know, I am just having a panic attack. The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there’s no rhyme or reason. I didn’t invite it. It just happens,” Kendall Jenner said.

Kendall further looked for an ice bucket revealing that she wanted to pee inside. Later, she peed on camera while hoping someone would put the music on so that no one would listen to the sound.

She added, “Do you actually have [an ice bucket]? That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I am so sorry. It is going to happen, but someone needs to throw on music because I can’t let you all listen to me pee.”

